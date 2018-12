Israeli forces and medics inspect the scene of a drive-by shooting attack next to the Israeli West Bank settlement of Givat Asaf, near Ramallah, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Two Israelis were killed and two others wounded Thursday in a gun attack near the Jewish settlement of Givat Asaf in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army reported.

According to the Israel's national medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service Magen David Adom, four Israelis, each 20 years-old, were hit in the shooting; two have died from their wounds and the other two are in critical condition.