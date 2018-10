An Israeli security man (R) keeps watch as a Palestinian woman looks on at the Barkan Industrial area near the Israeli settlement of Ariel, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Two Israeli civilians were killed and another was seriously wounded on Sunday in an attack allegedly carried out by a Palestinian gunman in the industrial zone of Barkan, north of the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank, the Israeli army said.

The two civilians were a man and a woman in their thirties, while the wounded woman is nearly 54 years old.