Israeli soldiers stop a Palestinian man after a stabbing attack at Huwwara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alaa Badarneh

Israeli soldiers search the area after a stabbing attack at Huwwara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alaa Badarneh

Two Israelis were stabbed Thursday in an attack near a settlement in Nablus, in the northern West Bank, by an assailant who managed to escape, according official sources.

Israeli local media said the attack took place outside the Samaria Territorial Brigade military base in the West Bank, and the perpetrator managed to flee towards the nearby Palestinian town of Huwara, south of Nablus.