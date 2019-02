Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun. 27, 2011. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Pedestrians watch large-scale screen displaying a news program reporting on former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn attending a court hearing at Tokyo district court, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Two Japanese lawyers defending the former Nissan Motor chairman in a case of financial misconduct have stepped down from defending the jailed executive without giving reasons, according to one of the attorneys Wednesday

The lawyers, Motonari Otsuru and Masato Oshikubo, were heading the legal team defending Carlos Ghosn. The advocates were from the same law firm San-Law.