Rescue workers and local resident stand near the bomb explosion site in Lashio, Shan State, Myanmar, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/THANT ZIN HLAING MPA

Rescue workers carry an injured person at the bomb explosion site in Lashio, Shan State, Myanmar, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/THANT ZIN HLAING MPA

A handout photo made available by the Information Ministry of Myanmar shows Police and authority checking inside the damaged Yoma Bank in Lashio, Shan State, Myanmar, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Information Ministry of Myanmar shows Myanmar soldiers standing in front of the damaged Yoma Bank in Lashio, Shan State, Myanmar, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT

At least two people were killed and 15 were injured by a bomb blast at a bank in the city of Lashio in northeastern Myanmar, official media reported on Thursday.

The explosion took place on Wednesday evening, at a branch of the Yoma bank in Lashio - situated in restive Shan state - causing significant damage to the building and nearby structures.