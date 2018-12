Emergency services work at the site of an explosion that occurred at a petrol station in Borgo Quinzio, near Rieti, central Italy, Dec 5, 2018. Two people were killed and about a dozen of others were injured after an explosion at a petrol station in the central province of Rieti, police sources said. The two victims were a firefighter and a person who was near the station when a liquefied petroleum gas tanker reportedly exploded.EFE- EPA/EMILIANO GRILLOTTI

A view of a column of smoke following an explosion that occurred at a petrol station in Borgo Quinzio, near Rieti, central Italy, Dec 5, 2018. Two people were killed and about a dozen of others were injured after an explosion at a petrol station in the central province of Rieti, police sources said. The two victims were a firefighter and a person who was near the station when a liquefied petroleum gas tanker reportedly exploded. EFE-EPA/EMILIANO GRILLOTTI

2 killed, 15 wounded after tanker explosion at gas station in Italy

Two people died and 15 others were injured Wednesday after a fuel tanker exploded at a gas station in central Italy, according to the country's firefighting service.

The incident happened at around 2.30 pm local time in the province of Rieti, Lazio region, when a fuel tanker resupplying a gas station exploded, provoking an enormous fireball.