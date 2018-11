A general view shows an abandoned stone quarry where a day earlier two workers were killed and several other went missing after a landslide, in Borba, Portugal, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NUNO VEIGA

Portuguese authorities confirmed on Tuesday that two people died and four people remain trapped under a road that collapsed in the Alentejo region in the south of the country the previous day.

A Portuguese road adjacent to a quarry between the municipalities of Borba and Vila Viçosa in the south of the country suddenly cracked open on Monday developing a large sinkhole that sucked at least three vehicles – a digger, van and car– into the gorge.