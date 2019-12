Crowds gather at Mrs Macquarie's Chair ahead of the New Year's Eve fireworks display in Sydney, Australia, 31 December 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Crowds gather at Mrs Macquarie's Chair ahead of the New Year's Eve fireworks display in Sydney, Australia, 31 December 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Skycrane drops water on a bushfire in Bundoora, Melbourne, Australia, 30 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ELLEN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Country Fire Authority (CFA) firefighter at work at Clovemont Way in Bundoora, Melbourne, Australia, 30 December 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Two people were killed and five reported missing on Tuesday after uncontrolled bushfires in southeastern Australia trapped thousands of people, as the country struggled to cope with its worst fire crisis in decades.

The two deaths took place in the southeastern coastal town of Cobargo in the worst hit New South Wales province while another man remained missing in Belowra as dozens of properties were damaged in the area. EFE-EPA