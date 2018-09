Smashed windows seen at the National Oil Corporation (NOC) after gunmen attack on the building, in Tripoli, Libya, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Libyan firefighters and security personnel stand in front of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) after gunmen attack on the building, in Tripoli, Libya, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

At least two people were killed and dozens wounded on Monday when a group of armed men attacked the Libyan state-owned National Oil Corporation headquarters in the capital Tripoli, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health's department of wounded affairs told EFE.

Malek Marsid said civil protection services recovered two dead bodies, one of which was identified as an employee of the company's communication department.