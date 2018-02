The blood is visible on the clothes of an injured Palestinian youth in the European hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Two Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip in Israeli attacks that followed an explosion on the border that wounded four of the soldiers patrolling the area, official sources said on Sunday.

The spokesman for the Health Ministry in the Strip, Ashraf al-Qedra, confirmed that the two victims are both 17 years old, and were killed in the district of al-Salam.