Photograph showing two police officers carrying the body of a victim of an earthquake in Pasto, Colombia, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Photograph showing an area damaged by an earthquake in Pasto, Colombia, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Photograph showing a house damaged by an earthquake in Pasto, Colombia, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Photograph showing the inside of a house damaged by an earthquake in Pasto, Colombia, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Photograph showing an area damaged by an earthquake in Pasto, Colombia, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Two people were killed Tuesday when a pair of moderate earthquakes rocked the southern Colombian province of Nariño, officials told EFE.

The first quake, a magnitude-4.5, was felt at 4:35 am, followed a minute later by a magnitude-4.3 temblor.