A view of the wreckage after a small plane crashed on a street in Sao Paulo on Friday, Nov. 30. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Chello

Firefighters and paramedics work at the scene where a small plane crashed on a street in Sao Paulo on Friday, Nov. 30. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Chello

A view of the scene on a street in Sao Paulo following the crash of a small plane shortly after takeoff from a nearby executive airport on Friday, Nov. 30. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Chello

Two people were killed and 12 others injured Friday when a small aircraft crashed on a street here in Brazil's largest city, authorities said.

The aircraft struck several residences and parked vehicles, the Sao Paulo fire department said.