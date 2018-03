The reenactment of the Passion of the Christ in Iztapalapa, Mexico City, Mexico, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Via Crucis processions in the Mexican cities of Reynosa and Acapulco were suspended Friday due to acts of violence that left two people dead, one in each city.

During the procession in Reynosa, just across the border from McAllen, Texas, a clash between the army and gunmen left one suspect dead.