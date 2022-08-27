A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows PCG responders checking on citizens at a port following a fire incident on a vessel in waters in the vicinity of the Batangas Anchorage Area in Batangas province, south of Manila, Philippines, 26 August 2022. EFE-EPA/PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Rescuers Saturday searched for two missing passengers hours after a boat caught fire off the Batangas port in the Philippines with 87 people on board.

Some 85 people were rescued during the search operation, the Philippine Coast Guard said.