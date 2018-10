President Donald Trump and his wife Melania return to the White House on Oct. 15, 2018, after traveling to Florida and Georgia to view the damage caused by Hurricane Michael. EFE-EPA/Chris Kleponis/POOL

View of a neighborhood in Callaway, Florida, on Oct. 11, 2018, with downed trees and collapsed roofs from Hurricane Michael. EFE-EPA

Rescue teams working in northwest Florida where last week Hurricane Michael wreaked havoc found two more bodies on Tuesday, raising the death toll from the storm to between 26 and 31, according to press reports.

There is no single official tally of the powerful storm's victims but media outlets have been keeping an informal count, according to their own reporting, and - as a result - discrepancies exist regarding the death toll and where those victims perished.