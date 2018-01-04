The Republican majority in the US Senate got narrower on Wednesday with the arrival of two new Democratic senators, a situation that may further complicate enacting President Donald Trump's legislative agenda in 2018.
The Senate opened a new working session with the swearing in of Doug Jones, the Democrat who in December defeated controversial Republican candidate Roy Moore in a special election in Alabama and Tina Smith, who temporarily replaces Democrat Al Franken of Minnesota after he resigned following accusations of sexual misconduct.