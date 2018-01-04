US Democratic Senator from Minnesota Tina Smith (2-L) with former Vice President Walter Mondale (L), her husband Archie Smith (R) and Vice President Mike Pence (2-R) prior to her ceremonial swearing in in the Old Senate Chamber in the US Capitol in Washington DC, USA, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US Democratic Senator from Minnesota Tina Smith (L), with her husband Archie Smith (C), is ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence (R) in the Old Senate Chamber in the US Capitol in Washington DC, USA, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US Democratic Senator from Alabama Doug Jones (L), with his son Carson Jones (2-R), hugs former Vice President Joe Biden (2-L) after he was ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence (R) in the Old Senate Chamber in the US Capitol in Washington DC, USA, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US Democratic Senator from Alabama Doug Jones (2-L), with his wife Louise Jones (2-R) and sons Christopher (L) and Carson Jones (C), is ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence (R) in the Old Senate Chamber in the US Capitol in Washington DC, USA, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The Republican majority in the US Senate got narrower on Wednesday with the arrival of two new Democratic senators, a situation that may further complicate enacting President Donald Trump's legislative agenda in 2018.

The Senate opened a new working session with the swearing in of Doug Jones, the Democrat who in December defeated controversial Republican candidate Roy Moore in a special election in Alabama and Tina Smith, who temporarily replaces Democrat Al Franken of Minnesota after he resigned following accusations of sexual misconduct.