An interfaith group of protesters walk in silent protest against the United States' enforcement of immigration laws and deportation policies around the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York, USA, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

An interfaith group of protester prays during a protest against the United States' enforcement of immigration laws and deportation policies at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York, USA, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

An interfaith group of protesters pray during a protest against the United States' enforcement of immigration laws and deportation policies at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York, USA, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

An interfaith group of protesters walk in silent protest against the United States' enforcement of immigration laws and deportation policies around the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York, USA, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Two New York City council members were arrested Thursday during a protest in support of a well-known pro-immigrant activist who was arrested early in the morning by federal agents and is under threat of deportation.

The two councilors are Ydanis Rodriguez and Jumaane Williams, both Democrats, and they were arrested along with about 20 other people during the protest in Manhattan, Rodriguez confirmed on the social networks.