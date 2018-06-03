A demonstrator shows a bullet supplier during a demonstration on the 46th day of protests against the government of Daniel Ortega, in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

A group of demonstrators are seen behind a barricade during a demonstration on the 46th day of protests against the government of Daniel Ortega, in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

An injured protester is treated by emergency personnel during a demonstration on the 46th day of protests against the government of Daniel Ortega, in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

A man is treated by medical personnel after being wounded by a shotgun in a confrontation with the National Police during the 46th day of protests against the government of Daniel Ortega, in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

A US citizen and two Nicaraguans died Saturday amid the violence of the sociopolitical crisis suffered by Nicaragua.

The unrest also left two wounded and police detained dozens of people, who were released hours later.