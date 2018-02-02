The International Paralympic Committee has sent a formal invitation to the National Paralympic Committee of North Korea for two athletes to participate in the PyeongChang Winter Games.
If North Korea accepts the invitation, the two athletes - Jonghyon Kim and Yuchol Ma, who made their international debut at the World Cup in January in Oberried, Germany, with funding from the Asian Paralympic Committee and the Agitos Foundation - will march at the opening ceremony together with South Korean participants under a unified flag on March 9.