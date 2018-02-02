A joint inter-Korean cheering group waving the Korean Peninsula flag poses during a news conference on its launch in Wonju, some 132km east of Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 02, 2018, ahead of the PyeongChang Olympics. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A South Korean soldier leans against a handrail above a banner advertising the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics at the DMZ Museum near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Goseong, Gangwon province, South Korea, Feb. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Ribbons are attached to a rail of a viewing platform at a border post along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Feb. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The International Paralympic Committee has sent a formal invitation to the National Paralympic Committee of North Korea for two athletes to participate in the PyeongChang Winter Games.

If North Korea accepts the invitation, the two athletes - Jonghyon Kim and Yuchol Ma, who made their international debut at the World Cup in January in Oberried, Germany, with funding from the Asian Paralympic Committee and the Agitos Foundation - will march at the opening ceremony together with South Korean participants under a unified flag on March 9.