An armed Israeli soldier aims his gun while securing a position on patrol in the West Bank village of Tuqua near Bethlehem, Jan. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Two Palestinians have been killed and two Israeli soldiers were injured Monday in an alleged vehicle-ramming incident in the West Bank, according to official sources.

An Israeli army official confirmed to EFE that soldiers had opened fire in response to the incident, which resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians.