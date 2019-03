A Palestinian man checks the damage inside a house at Abwein village, after Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian man, near Ramallah, West Bank, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian look at the bodies of two Palestinians at Rafedya Hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

The Israeli Defence Forces killed two Palestinians after they allegedly launched explosives at troops protecting Jewish worshippers at Joseph's Tomb in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Raed Hamdan, 21, and Zaid Nouri, 20, died late Tuesday, according to several Palestinian media outlets, when Israeli forces opened fire on a car after explosives were fired from inside the vehicle.