Palestinians protesters run for cover from Israeli tear-gas during the clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel in eastern Gaza Strip, on July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HAITHAM IMAD

Two Palestinians were killed on Sunday in northern Gaza in an Israeli bombing of a group that allegedly prepared incendiary balloons, according to the enclave's health ministry.

The Palestinian ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said this was the first killing of Palestinians who launch incendiary balloons and kites since the beginning of the Great March of Return on March 30.