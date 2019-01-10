The mayor of Errezil, Severo M. Agirretxe (r), talks with the emergency technician for the Basque regional government, Iñaki López Etxezarreta at the foot of Mount Hernio in Errezil, Basque Country, northern Spain, Jan. 10, 2019. EFE

Two people who died when a small aircraft they were flying in crashed into a mountain ridge in northern Spain were thought to be from the United Kingdom, although those investigating the deadly accident were yet to confirm this, authorities said Thursday.

The emergency technician for the Basque regional government, Iñaki López Etxezarreta — responsible for coordinating the recovery of both bodies — said there was reason to believe the two were UK citizens and that the accident had taken place at around 13.10 pm Wednesday when the Piper plane crashed into a slope just short of the summit of Mount Hernio, which stands 1,075 meters (3,526) tall.