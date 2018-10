Afghan workers of Independent Election Commission shift electoral materials to polling station ahead of the parliamentary elections that were delayed for a week after a shooting incident that killed top police commander in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

A police stands guard as people gather outside a polling station to cast their vote during the Parliamentary elections in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

At least two policemen and four workers of the Independent Election Commission were wounded Monday in a suicide attack on a vehicle in which they were traveling in the Afghan capital.

An insurgent had detonated about 15 meters (49 feet) from the vehicle at 8.00 am, said Kabul police spokesperson Basir Mujahid.