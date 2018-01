A health worker administers polio vaccine to children, during a three-day countrywide vaccination campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Two polio vaccinators, a mother and a daughter, were shot dead Thursday by unidentified men on motorcycles in the city of Quetta in western Pakistan.

Quetta police spokesperson, Abdul Rashid, told EFE that unknown assailants shot the two women in the head after they had separated from the security team assigned to protect them during a vaccination campaign.