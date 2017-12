Iranian students clash with riot police during an anti-government protest around the University of Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Two people died in the western Iranian province of Lorestan during protests against the government's economic policies, the deputy governor of the province said on Sunday.

Habibollah Khojastepour lamented the death of the two civilians Saturday night in the city of Dorud in Lorestan, adding that the authorities wanted to disperse the demonstrations peacefully, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.