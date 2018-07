Russian Sukhoi jet fighter planes perform during the Moscow International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in the city of Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, 18 July 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Two Russian military aircraft Friday entered South Korea's air defense identification zone four times and left the zone following a warning from South Korean air force.

South Korean forces deployed a part of its air fleet to warn the Russian planes, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported South Korean news agency Yonhap.