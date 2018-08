A man is arrested during an operation of the authorities in the Complexo do Alemao in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Soldiers of the Brazilian Army carry out an operation in the Complexo do Alemão in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE / ANTONIO LACERDA

Two soldiers and five civilians were killed Monday during a military raid in Rio de Janeiro's congested neighborhoods carried out by 4,200 Brazilian soldiers with the support of the police.

The operation is part of the federal military intervention authorized in February by President Michel Temer's decree, which gave authority to the Army to deal with security and the serious wave of violence that plagues Rio de Janeiro State.