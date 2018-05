The two sole survivors of the May 18 plane crash in Havana that killed 111 people are still in critical condition, although they are "somewhat conscious," Cuban doctors said Tuesday.

Mailen Diaz, 19, and Emiley Sanchez, 39, are being treated at the Calixto Garcia hospital in Cuba's capital by more than 20 doctors and specialists, the hospital's director Carlos Alberto Martinez said Tuesday during a press conference.