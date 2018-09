Photo provided by the media outlet Guia Medianeira showing a police officer carry a backpack after a school shooting took place in Medianeira, Brazil, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Guia Medianeira

Two students were wounded, one of them seriously, when a 15-year-old classmate started shooting Friday inside a high school in the southern Brazilian state of Parana, authorities said.

The incident took place at a school in the town of Medianeira, some 60 km (37 mi) west of Foz do Iguaçu.