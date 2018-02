The blood is visible on the clothes of an injured Palestinian youth in the European hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

An injured Palestinian youth lays on a table in the European Gaza Hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Two Palestinians were wounded Saturday in the Gaza Strip in Israeli attacks that followed an explosion on the border that wounded four of the soldiers patrolling the area.

A Hamas spokesman told EFE there were six aerial bombardments and three instances of tank fire, one of them against a military observation post near the border.