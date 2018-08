epa06948950 Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (C) talks to journalists after meeting with local police at Frolunda torg in Gothenburg, Sweden, 14 August 2018. Some 80 cars were set on fire in Gothenburg and other cities in southwest Sweden overnight. EPA/Henrik Brunnsgard SWEDEN OUT SWEDEN OUT

Burned out cars at Frolunda Square in Gothenburg, Sweden, 14 August 2018. According to reports, dozens of cars had been set on fire or damaged in Gothenburg and surrounding towns the previous evening. Police suspect that gangs of youth were involved in the coordinated riots.

Burned out cars at Frolunda Square in Gothenburg, Sweden, 14 August 2018.

Swedish police on Tuesday announced the arrest of two youths accused of setting fire to 100 vehicles in different parts of the country, mainly in the Gothenburg area and also for the ensuing street riots.

Swedish authorities would also like to interview another adolescent in relation to the fires, which did not hurt anyone, that affected Stockholm and Uppsala, north of the capital.