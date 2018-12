Yellow Vest protesters hold a banner reading 'State = thieves' during a demonstration in Braga, Portugal, Dec 21, 2018. The protests of the 'yellow vests' in Portugal have been called by various groups through social networks, inspired by the opposition movements of the last weeks in France, and propose a reduction of taxes in the electricity, with incidence in the audiovisual and emission rates of reduction of VAT and IRC for micro and small enterprises, as well as the end of the tax on petroleum products and halving VAT on fuels. EFE-EPA/HUGO DELGADO

Yellow Vest protesters prepare for a demonstration in Lisbon, Portugal, Dec 21, 2018. The protests of the 'yellow vests' in Portugal have been called by various groups through social networks, inspired by the opposition movements of the past weeks in France, and propose a reduction of taxes in the electricity, with incidence in the audiovisual and emission rates of reduction of VAT and IRC for micro and small enterprises, as well as the end of the tax on petroleum products and halving VAT on fuels. EFE-EPA/TIAGO PETINGA

Policemen clash with the Yellow Vest protesters during a demonstration in Lisbon, Portugal, Dec 21, 2018. The protests of the 'yellow vests' in Portugal have been called by various groups through social networks, inspired by the opposition movements of the past weeks in France, and propose a reduction of taxes in the electricity, with incidence in the audiovisual and emission rates of reduction of VAT and IRC for micro and small enterprises, as well as the end of the tax on petroleum products and halving VAT on fuels. EFE-EPA/TIAGO PETINGA

A Yellow Vest protester shouts slogans as he rides with the Portuguese national flag on his motorbike, during a demonstration in Lisbon, Portugal, Dec 21, 2018. The protests of the 'yellow vests' in Portugal have been called by various groups through social networks, inspired by the opposition movements of the past weeks in France, and propose a reduction of taxes in the electricity, with incidence in the audiovisual and emission rates of reduction of VAT and IRC for micro and small enterprises, as well as the end of the tax on petroleum products and halving VAT on fuels. EFE-EPA/TIAGO PETINGA

Portugal's police were mobilized as a day of protest organized by the country's equivalent of the French yellow vest movement began on Friday with roadblocks in the northern city of Braga, where some access roads were blocked, as seen in images supplied to epa.

Although Portugal's government said it was confident the day of protest would remain peaceful, it placed some 20,000 police on alert throughout the country.