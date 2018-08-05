Swiss police on Sunday announced that 20 people have died after an old JU-52 military aircraft crashed in the mountainous canton of the Grisons.
The accident occurred late on Saturday.
A view of Mount Trinser Horn (C) and Mount Piz Segnas (L) with the distinctive line of the so-called Glarner Overthrust seen from the Casson ridge above Flims in the canton of Grisons, Switzerland, Sept. 1, 2004 (re-issued Aug. 5, 2018). EFE-EPA FILE/ARNO BALZARINI
A view of the Tschingel Horn mountains, Atlas ridge and Mount Piz Segnas with the distinctive line of the so-called Glarner Overthrust seen from the Casson ridge above Flims in the canton of Grisons, Switzerland, Sept. 1, 2004 (re-issued Aug. 5, 2018). EFE-EPA FILE/ARNO BALZARINI
Swiss police on Sunday announced that 20 people have died after an old JU-52 military aircraft crashed in the mountainous canton of the Grisons.
The accident occurred late on Saturday.