An injured Afghan man receives medical treatment at a hospital after a twin terrorist attack targeting a private sports club in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Hedyatullah Amid

An injured Afghan soldier receives medical treatment at a hospital after a twin terrorist attack targeting a private sports club in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Hedyatullah Amid

Twenty people were killed and 70 others injured Wednesday in a pair of bombings in a Shia-majority district of Kabul, the Afghan government said.

The first blast took place at around 6 pm, when a suicide attacker entered a wrestling gym and detonated explosives, while the second bombing targeted first responders at the scene of the initial explosion.