Photo provided by the Minas Gerais Fire Department showing the gasometer of an Usiminas steel plant after it exploded in Ipatinga, Brazil, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Minas Gerais Fire Department

A gas explosion Friday at a Usiminas steel plant in the southeastern Brazilian city of Ipatinga left some 20 people injured, fire rescue officials told EFE.

Firefighters remain on the scene to investigate the cause of the incident and to determine the exact number of people who were injured, many of whom were taken to a nearby hospital by Usiminas' in-house emergency team.