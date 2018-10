Photograph showing Italian first responders assisting the victims of an escalator colapse at a metro station in Rome, Italy, Oct 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Peri-percossi

At least 20 people were hurt, one of them seriously, after an escalator collapsed at a metro station in Rome, Italian media reported Tuesday.

The majority of the victims suffered leg injuries and at least nine got fractures and trauma, while the seriously hurt person was rushed to a hospital with extensive damage to a foot.