At least 20 prisoners were killed in clashes in a prison in the southern Ecuadorian city of Cuenca on Sunday.
Ten people were left injured, five of them seriously, in the first major episode of violence in the country’s jails this year.
Police officers guard the Liberty Prison No. 1 in Cuenca, Ecuador, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PUGLLA
Relatives of murdered inmates await information today outside the forensic center in the city of Cuenca, Ecuador, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Robert Puglla
