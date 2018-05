Two Sri Lankans rescue a cow from the flood waters at Kelaniya in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A bridge is in serious danger of sinking due to soil erosion caused by adverse weather at Kaduwela some 19 kilometers from Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Four new deaths in the last few hours have taken the death toll due to recent heavy monsoon rains in Sri Lanka to 20 and the number of people evacuated to over 55,000, according to latest official figures released on Saturday.

The country's Disaster Management Centre said that 20 people had died since May 17, ten had been injured and another two were missing while the number of people affected have already reached 153,712.