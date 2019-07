Afghan security forces cordon the area after multiple explosions targeted a political gathering where Amrullah Saleh, the vice-presidential candidate for Ashraf Ghani's electoral team, was also present, Kabul, Afghanistan, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan man carry a wounded girl from an ambulance after multiple explosions targeted a political gathering where Amrullah Saleh, the vice-presidential candidate for Ashraf Ghani's electoral team, was also present, Kabul, Afghanistan, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Twenty people were killed and 50 others were wounded in a recent suicide attack on the office of the Afghan president's running mate in the forthcoming September elections in Kabul, Afghan authorities said Monday.

The car bombing occurred on Sunday around 4.30pm near the office of former intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh, who is also Ashraf Ghani's running mate in the presidential elections on Sep. 28.