Venezuelan self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido (L) gestures next to the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, during the opening of the Lima Group Summit, in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Venezuelans face the Police of the National Guard on the border between Pacaraima, Brazil and Venezuel, on Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

People demonstrate holding placards during a demonstration to support the entry of the humanitarian aid to Venezuela, in Palais Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FLE/ADRIEN PERRITAZ

Over a dozen countries walked out of a United Nations Human Rights Council meeting on Wednesday just as Venezuela's foreign minister began to deliver a speech to the chamber.

Around 20 representatives, whose governments have publicly backed Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaidó, boycotted the speech of the country's top diplomat Jorge Arreaza, who was speaking on behalf of the government of the increasingly cornered president, Nicolás Maduro.