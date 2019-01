The Democratic Republic of the Congo's electoral commission said it had counted 20 percent of the presidential election votes just three days before provisional results were expected to be announced. EPA-EFE/Irene M. Escudero

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's electoral commission on Thursday said it had counted 20 percent of the presidential election votes just three days before provisional results were expected to be announced.

Corneille Nangaa, head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), made the announcement during a press conference held in Kinshasa, vowing that the commission would do its best to conclude the vote-counting in time for Sunday.