Indian army officers pay tributes to martyrs in front of the war memorial on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Victory Day, or Kargil Vijay Diwas at Badamibagh cantonment in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, July 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary officer lays wreath to pay tributes to martyrs at the war memorial on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Victory Day, or Kargil Vijay Diwas at Badamibagh cantonment in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, July 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian army officer lays wreath to pay tributes to martyrs at the war memorial on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Victory Day, or Kargil Vijay Diwas at Badamibagh cantonment in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, July 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian army soldier watches during the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Victory Day, or Kargil Vijay Diwas at Badamibagh cantonment in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, July 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian army soldiers pay tributes to martyrs in front of the war memorial on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Victory Day, or Kargil Vijay Diwas at Badamibagh cantonment in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, July 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Mother of Indian Army soldier Mukesh Kumar who was martyred during the Kargil war, salutes after paying homage at a memorial at the Punjab State War Heroes' Memorial and Museum on the occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Divas' or 'Kargil Victory Day' in Amritsar, India, July 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian army soldiers take vigil during the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Victory Day, or Kargil Vijay Diwas at Badamibagh cantonment in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, July 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

India on Friday remembered its fallen soldiers on the anniversary of a deadly military conflict with Pakistan that played out for months high in the Himalayas of the disputed Kashmir region 20 years ago.

Although two decades have elapsed since over 500 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Pakistanis died fighting in the high-altitude, mountainous theater of war, little has changed between the two South Asian rivals.