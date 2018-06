Palestinian Muslims make their way to Jerusalem to pray the last Friday prayer at al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, while crossing a checkpoint along Israel's controversial separation barrier at the Israeli-controlled Bethlehem checkpoint on the outskirts of Bethlehem, West Bank, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Nearly 200,000 Muslim Palestinians performed the last Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the third most holy site in all of Islam.

Many Palestinians made their way to Jerusalem after they crossed an Israeli-controlled checkpoint on the outskirts of Bethlehem, West Bank, as documented by an efe-epa journalist.