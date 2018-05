A vie on the old Stock Exchange Building, home of the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, Sweden, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FREDRIK SANDBERG

Acting permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy Anders Olsson annonunces that the Swedish Academy postpones the award of 2018 Nobel literature prize, during an interview to the Swedish newsagency TT News Agency in Stockholm, Sweden, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Janerik Henriksson

The Swedish Academy said on Friday they have decided not to award the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature, following a sexual abuse scandal last year that implicated a member and her husband.

In November last year, newspaper Dagens Nyheter had published anonymous accounts by 18 women, who accused artist Jean-Claude Arnault - husband of a member, Katarina Frostenson, who ran a literary club associated with the Academy - sexual assault and harassment.