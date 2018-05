A vie on the old Stock Exchange Building, home of the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, Sweden, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FREDRIK SANDBERG

The Swedish Academy said on Friday that this year's Nobel Prize in Literature has been postponed, with the winner to be announced in 2019, following a scandal triggered by sexual abuse allegations.

The academy said the decision not to issue the prize, which has been awarded every year since World War II - was made due to a lack of public confidence in the institution, after the crisis led to eight of the 18 members resigning from their posts.