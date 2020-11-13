US President Donald J. Trump and First lady Melania Trump participate in a National Veterans Day Observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 11 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump departs after he and First lady Melania Trump participated in a National Veterans Day Observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 11 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

The United States presidential election last week was “the most secure in American history,” according to a coalition of federal and state officials under the Department of Homeland Security.

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result,” said a top committee made up of officials from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and its election partners in a statement Thursday. EFE-EPA