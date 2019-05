The Veracruz state government provided this photo of first responders at the scene of a collision between a bus and a truck in Cumbres de Maltrata, Mexico, on Wednesday, May 29. EFE/PC VERACRUZ/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Twenty-one people were killed Wednesday as the result of a collision between a bus and a truck in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz, authorities said.

The state's director of emergency services, Guadalupe Osorno Maldonado, said in a video that 17 bus passengers and two people traveling in the truck were pronounced dead at the scene.