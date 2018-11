Hindu devotees view the burnt car that was flipped upside down during the riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A journalist walks by the burnt car that was flipped upside down during the riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A man using his phone at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Twenty-one people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in violence and arson, Malaysian police said on Tuesday, following a row over the relocation of a Hindu temple in a Kuala Lumpur suburb.

More violence erupted on Tuesday morning, a day after a group of people attacked Indian worshippers at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Selangor state's Subang Jaya town.