The unofficial Catalan flag 'Estelada' flies at Sant Jaume square during the investiture of the new Cataln regional President, Quim Torra, in Barcelona, Spain, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

National Police have been involved in raids in northeast Spain that have led to the arrest of 22 people on Thursday on suspicion they were linked to the alleged rerouting of public funds to entities connected to an illegal pro-independence bid launched by Catalonia last year, sources close to the investigation told EFE.

Police searched the headquarters of several Catalan public institutions for evidence of the alleged rerouting of at least two million euros ($2.3 million), the sources said.